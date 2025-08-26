India cricket ends USD 43.6m sponsorship after online gambling ban

The Dream11 logo is printed on the jerseys of the Indian players.

It is also the sponsor of several Indian Premier League franchises.

Last week, the Indian parliament passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, criminalising the offering and financing of such games, with offenders facing up to five years in prison.

The Indian Express newspaper said Monday that representatives of Dream11 visited the office of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and informed its chief executive, Hemang Amin, that they won't be able to continue.

"As a result, they won't be the team's sponsors for the Asia Cup. The BCCI will float a new tender soon," the daily said, quoting a BCCI official.