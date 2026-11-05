Sylhet Test
Taskin strikes twice as West Indies reach 86-3 at lunch
Bangladesh made an encouraging start with the ball, taking three West Indies wickets in the opening session of the Sylhet Test, but a fourth-wicket partnership helped the visitors recover to 86-3 at lunch in the second Test.
West Indies, who elected to bat after winning the toss at Sylhet International Stadium on Thursday, were reduced to 27-3 before Amir Jangoo and Test debutant Kevin Wickham steadied the innings with an unbeaten 59-run stand.
Jangoo was batting on 32 and Wickham on 27 at the interval, with the visitors reaching 86 in 26 overs.
Taskin Ahmed led Bangladesh's attack with two wickets, while Hasan Mahmud claimed the other. Taskin made the first breakthrough by bowling opener Brandon King for nine with a full-length delivery that swung in and continued to move after pitching.
Hasan then dismissed Kavem Hodge with a delivery that skidded through and hit the middle stump. Taskin struck again, trapping Joshua Da Silva leg-before for 12 to leave West Indies struggling at 28-3.
Bangladesh had an early opportunity to strike when Da Silva offered a straightforward catch to Shadman Islam to slip off Hasan's bowling, but the fielder failed to hold on.
Jangoo and Wickham capitalised on the reprieve, batting cautiously to take West Indies to lunch without further loss.
Wickham, West Indies' 349th Test cricketer, made an impressive entry into international cricket. The Barbados batter had scored three consecutive centuries in his last three innings in the West Indies Championship in April and May, making 105, 153 and an unbeaten 108. He finished the competition with 393 runs at an average of 78.60, the third-highest aggregate.
He also has a strong first-class record, scoring six centuries in 25 matches at an average of 40.88.
Taskin and Hasan bowled for much of the opening session and appeared to be feeling the strain towards the end. Bangladesh's spin duo of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam bowled a combined 10 overs but failed to take a wicket.
Bangladesh retained their combination of three spinners and two pacers for the second Test, with Taskin replacing Shoriful Islam. Mushfiqur Rahim also returned to the side after missing the Mirpur Test through injury.
The Sylhet weather was overcast throughout the morning, with a slight chill in the air.
West Indies 86-3 at lunch (26 overs): Amir Jangoo 32, Kevin Wickham 27, Joshua Da Silva 12, Brandon King 9; Taskin Ahmed 2-36, Hasan Mahmud 1-33, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 0-13, Taijul Islam 0-3.
Teams
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto (cap), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud.
West Indies: Joshua Da Silva, Brandon King, Kevin Wickham, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo (wk), Roston Chase (capt), Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Shamar Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales