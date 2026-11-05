Taskin strikes twice as West Indies reach 86-3 at lunch

Bangladesh made an encouraging start with the ball, taking three West Indies wickets in the opening session of the Sylhet Test, but a fourth-wicket partnership helped the visitors recover to 86-3 at lunch in the second Test.

West Indies, who elected to bat after winning the toss at Sylhet International Stadium on Thursday, were reduced to 27-3 before Amir Jangoo and Test debutant Kevin Wickham steadied the innings with an unbeaten 59-run stand.

Jangoo was batting on 32 and Wickham on 27 at the interval, with the visitors reaching 86 in 26 overs.