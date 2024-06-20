India post challenging 181-8 against Afghanistan

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a fine half-century to lead India to a challenging 181-8 in their T20 World Cup Super Eights clash against Afghanistan on Thursday.

The 33-year-old cracked his 19th fifty in the format while Afghanistan captain and leg-spinner Rashid Khan and fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed three wickets each.

Suryakumar made 53 from 28 balls with five fours and three sixes and shared a 60-run fifth-wicket partnership with Hardik Pandya.