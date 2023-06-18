Khawaja savours ‘emotional’ Ashes hundred as Broad blasts ‘soulless’ pitch

Usman Khawaja ended his decade-long wait for a maiden Test hundred in England as he led an Australia recovery in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Australia were struggling at 67-3 after Stuart Broad struck twice in two balls to remove David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne before England captain Ben Stokes captured the prize wicket of star batsman Steve Smith.

But they had recovered to 311-5 at stumps on the second day of this five-match series, with opening batsman Khawaja 126 not out and Alex Carey, dropped by opposing wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, unbeaten on 52 in an unbroken stand of 91.

That still left Australia 82 runs behind England’s first-innings 393-8 declared built on Joe Root’s 118 not out.

Australia captain Pat Cummins insisted Thursday his recently-crowned World Test champions had no need to emulate England’s ultra-aggressive ‘Bazball’ style batting, saying: “Somewhere our batters might take 200 balls to get a hundred and that’s totally fine.”