South Africa prioritise T20 competition ahead of World Cup qualification

South Africa's quest to achieve automatic qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup became more difficult on Wednesday when the country's board agreed to forfeit a series against Australia.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) withdrew from a scheduled three-match World Cup Super League series in Australia in January in order to have their best players available for a domestic Twenty20 league.

The matches had been scheduled for 12, 14 and 17 January in Hobart, Sydney and Perth.

South Africa are languishing in 11th place in the Super League, with the top eight qualifying automatically for the World Cup in India next year.