England vow to stick with 'Bazball' in bid to level South Africa series

England captain Ben Stokes has insisted there will be no let-up in the team's attacking approach as they look to bounce back in the second Test against South Africa starting Thursday.

The hosts have arrived at Manchester's Old Trafford 1-0 down in a three-match series following a chastening innings and 12-run defeat inside three days by the Proteas at Lord's last week.

That was their first defeat under the new leadership duo of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum following a run of four successive wins with an aggressive approach dubbed 'Bazball', characterised by attacking batting that saw England chase down stiff fourth innings targets against New Zealand and India during the past two months.