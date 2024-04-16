Records galore as Hyderabad beat Bengaluru after IPL best 287

Sunrisers Hyderabad amassed 287-3 for the highest-ever Indian Premier League total and beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs on a Monday full of records and featuring a century by Travis Head.

Hyderabad, who were invited to bat first by hosts Bengaluru, went past the previous mark of 277 they made last month after a 41-ball 102 by Head and Heinrich Klaasen's explosive 67.

The new high was the second best in a T20 match after Nepal bludgeoned 314-3 against Mongolia in last year's Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The match produced the highest aggregate for a T20 game with a tally of 549 runs.

Virat Kohli (42) and skipper Faf du Plessis (62) gave RCB a blazing start before Dinesh Karthik smashed 83 off 35 balls as Bengaluru ended on 262-7.