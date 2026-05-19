Taijul's double-strike breaks gritty Pakistan resistance

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam stepped up with a brilliant double-strike to break a menacing partnership, pulling Bangladesh back into the driver's seat on the fourth morning of the second Test in Sylhet.

At the end of day four, Pakistan still needed 121 with only three wickets in hand.

The visitors, tasked with chasing a monumental, history-defying target of 437, recovered from early setbacks through a defiant stand before Taijul swung the momentum back to the hosts.

The foundation of Bangladesh''s total dominance was established on Day 3 by veteran maestro Mushfiqur Rahim. Mushfiqur played a majestic, record-breaking knock of 137 off 233 deliveries to anchor Bangladesh''s second innings to 390.