Pakistan include four uncapped players for Bangladesh Tests

Pakistan included four uncapped players in their squad announced Saturday for next month's two Test matches against Bangladesh, and also appointed Sarfaraz Ahmed as head coach.

The matches, part of the World Test Championship (WTC) will be played in Dhaka and Sylhet.

Top-order batter Shan Masood will lead the Test side, which has promising new players in Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, selected on their good performances in domestic cricket.

Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan remain Pakistan''s main strength with the pace attack including Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali.

The players will undergo a camp in Karachi and are scheduled to fly to Bangladesh on 2 May.