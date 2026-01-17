Bangladesh fell short, losing to India by 18 runs

Bangladesh have lost their first match of the Under-19 World Cup.

At the Queens Sports Club ground in Bulawayo today, Azizul Hakim’s side were beaten by India by 18 runs under the DLS method.

In the rain-affected match, Bangladesh bowled out India for 238 in 48.4 overs after India batted first.

The game was interrupted several times by rain. Eventually, Bangladesh were set a target of 165 runs in 29 overs to win. However, in reply, Bangladesh were all out for 146 in 28.3 overs.

At one stage, Bangladesh needed 59 runs from 48 balls to win. Then the collapse began. From the time Kalam was dismissed in the 21.2nd over, the Under-19 team lost their remaining eight wickets for just 40 runs in the next 7.3 overs and were bowled out.