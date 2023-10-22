India opt to bowl against New Zealand in marquee World Cup clash

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against fellow unbeaten New Zealand in Sunday's top-of-the-table clash of the World Cup.

India have made two changes after they lost star all-rounder Hardik Pandya due to an ankle injury and has not travelled with the team to the Himalayan venue.

Twenty20 batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav and fast bowler Mohammed Shami make the team in place of Pandya and Shardul Thakur.