USA defeat Bangladesh by five wickets

Corey Anderson, a former New Zealand allrounder who migrated to USA and only made debut for the country in the last month played an important role in the victory with 25 ball-34 not out, hammering two sixes.

Indian origin Harmeet Singh tore apart Bangladesh to hit an unbeaten 33 off just 13 with two fours and three sixes. His knock alongside Anderson’s hastened the victory after USA faced a minor blip halfway through their chase.

USA, an associated nation, made a good start through Steven Taylor and captain Monank Patel but the latter was trapped run out to give Bangladesh the first breakthrough in the fourth over. By then they put up 27 runs in 3.1 overs with Patel making 12.