No Shakib as Bangladesh opt to bowl against Pakistan

AFP
Christchurch, New Zealand
Bangladesh captain Nurul Hasan won the toss and chose to bowl against Pakistan on Friday in the opening match of a Twenty20 tri-series in Christchurch, New Zealand -- but only after snow was cleared.

The two teams and tournament hosts New Zealand are playing two rounds of matches and a final over the next week in preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The tourists will need to adjust to cold conditions in Christchurch, which is recovering from a cold blast this week that left ground staff sweeping snow from the covers and outfield at Hagley Oval on Thursday.

Temperatures had climbed to a relatively warm 12 degrees Celsius (54F) for the start of the match, to the relief of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

“It’s been a little bit cool, but today there’s sunshine,” Babar said after losing the toss.

“And conditions are a little bit different because in New Zealand there’s a little bit of bounce, but we’re ready for anything.”

Hasan confirmed usual captain and accomplished allrounder Shakib Al Hasan had arrived in Christchurch on Thursday, several days after his team-mates, and would miss the opening game.

He should be available for the remainder of the tournament.

New Zealand will play Pakistan on Saturday and Bangladesh on Sunday, both at the same venue.

Teams

Bangladesh: Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (capt), Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)

TV Umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

