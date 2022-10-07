No Shakib as Bangladesh opt to bowl against Pakistan

The tourists will need to adjust to cold conditions in Christchurch, which is recovering from a cold blast this week that left ground staff sweeping snow from the covers and outfield at Hagley Oval on Thursday.

Temperatures had climbed to a relatively warm 12 degrees Celsius (54F) for the start of the match, to the relief of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

“It’s been a little bit cool, but today there’s sunshine,” Babar said after losing the toss.

“And conditions are a little bit different because in New Zealand there’s a little bit of bounce, but we’re ready for anything.”