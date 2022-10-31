South Africa taking nothing for granted: Markram

Batsman Aiden Markram said South Africa are taking nothing for granted despite beating India on Sunday to put themselves in the driving seat for qualification for the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals.

The victory by five wickets on a tricky track at Perth Stadium put the South Africans top of Group 2 with five points, one clear of India and Bangladesh with two Super 12 matches left to play.

Only the top two go through but with Zimbabwe (three points), Pakistan (two) and the Netherlands (0) all still technically in the hunt, Markram said South Africa were focusing only on improvement.