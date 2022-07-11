Yadav's ton goes in vain as England sinks India by 17 runs

Suryakumar Yadav's heroic century went in vain as India succumbed to a 17-run defeat to England in the third and final T20I of the series here at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday.

The inning was a disappointing one for India. They lost their top order within a very short time. A huge 119-run partnership followed between centurion Suryakumar Yadav (117*) and Shreyas Iyer (28) followed and gave India a chance in the match.

But the English pulled back the game in their favour by taking wickets at crucial stages and denied Men in Blue a clean sweep. India has won the series 2-1. Chasing 216, India was off a terrible start, losing Rishabh Pant for just one in the second over. Medium-pacer Reece Topley sent him back to the pavilion after wicketkeeper and skipper Jos Buttler caught Pant from behind.