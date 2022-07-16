Bangladesh to play 34 Tests in four years

According to Cricinfo, Bangladesh is slated to play three home and three away series as part of the 2023-2025 ICC Test Championship cycle.

The Tigers will tour India, Pakistan and West Indies and host New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka in the next cycle of the Test championship.

In the 2025-2027 cycle, Bangladesh is set to tour Australia for a Test series for the first time since 2003. Bangladesh will also play away Test series against South Africa and Sri Lanka and play home series against England, West Indies and Pakistan.