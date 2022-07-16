Bangladesh to play 34 Tests in four years

According to Cricinfo, Bangladesh is slated to play three home and three away series as part of the 2023-2025 ICC Test Championship cycle.
The Tigers will tour India, Pakistan and West Indies and host New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka in the next cycle of the Test championship.
In the 2025-2027 cycle, Bangladesh is set to tour Australia for a Test series for the first time since 2003. Bangladesh will also play away Test series against South Africa and Sri Lanka and play home series against England, West Indies and Pakistan.
England are slated to play highest 42 Tests. Australia will play 41 Tests and India will take part in 38 Tests.
ICC will finalise the FTP for 2023-2027 in its next annual meeting.
Cricket boards are allowed to schedule further series between themselves, if it doesn’t clash with the ICC FTP. But those matches won’t be part of the ICC Test Championship.