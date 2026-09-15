Nigar Sultana steps down as Bangladesh women’s team captain

Nigar Sultana has decided to step down as captain of the Bangladesh women’s T20 team. She herself confirmed the matter in a text message from Japan. The wicketkeeper-batter said she had also informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of her decision.

Nigar has led Bangladesh in 80 of the national team’s 120 T20 matches. She had been leading the national side in the shorter format since 2022. Under her captaincy, Bangladesh secured a historic win over Scotland at the 2024 T20 World Cup, their first-ever victory in the tournament.