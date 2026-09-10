Shafali leads India to 149/6 against Bangladesh

Shafali Verma made the most of three dropped catches to smash a 40-ball 64 as India posted 149 for 6 against Bangladesh in the Women’s Asia Cup semi-final in Dubai on Thursday.

Bangladesh, who won the toss and opted to field, were made to pay for their lapses in the field as Shafali struck seven fours and three sixes.

Shafali was given her first reprieve in the second over when Fahima Khatun failed to hold on to a difficult catch at long-on off Sultana Khatun. Two overs later, Nahida Akter dropped another low chance at mid-on off Marufa Akter.