Women's Asia Cup
Shafali leads India to 149/6 against Bangladesh
Shafali Verma made the most of three dropped catches to smash a 40-ball 64 as India posted 149 for 6 against Bangladesh in the Women’s Asia Cup semi-final in Dubai on Thursday.
Bangladesh, who won the toss and opted to field, were made to pay for their lapses in the field as Shafali struck seven fours and three sixes.
Shafali was given her first reprieve in the second over when Fahima Khatun failed to hold on to a difficult catch at long-on off Sultana Khatun. Two overs later, Nahida Akter dropped another low chance at mid-on off Marufa Akter.
Shafali was also involved in a failed run-out opportunity before Bangladesh finally ended her innings in the 14th over. Sultana Khatun took the catch through substitute fielder Farjana Easmin to dismiss the opener for 64 off 40 balls.
Shafali had put India in control after the early dismissal of Smriti Mandhana, who was caught by Shorna Akter off Sultana for just two.
She then added 50 runs off 44 balls with Pratika Rawal. Rawal was dismissed for 20 off 24 balls in the 10th over, with Dilara Akter taking the catch off Rabeya Khan.
India were 45 for 1 at the end of the powerplay, but Shafali’s aggressive batting helped them build momentum in the middle overs.
After Shafali’s dismissal, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh added valuable runs. Harmanpreet remained unbeaten on 24 off 28 balls, hitting two sixes, while Richa scored 21 off 16 balls with two sixes.
Deepti Sharma provided a late boost with a six and a four in her 13 off six balls before Rabeya Khan caught her off Marufa Akter in the final over.
Marufa and Sultana Khatun took one and two wickets respectively, while Nahida and Rabeya claimed one each.
India eventually finished on 149 for 6 after 20 overs, leaving Bangladesh with a target of 150 to reach the final.