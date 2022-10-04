Rossouw’s unbeaten ton powers South Africa to 227-3 against India

Rilee Rossouw’s unbeaten ton and Quinton de Kock’s half-century guided South Africa to a massive 227-3 in 20 overs against India at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

India put South Africa into bat and soon got the first breakthrough.

Umesh Yadav dismissed Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma for three off eight balls with the visitors’ score at 30.