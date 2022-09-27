Mankading, the saga of a hidden racism

Mankading. As soon as the word pops up, most of the Bangladeshi cricket fan perhaps remember the incident took place at Multan Test in 2003, when Bangladesh bowler Mohammad Rafique chose not to run non-striker Umar Gul, standing way in front of the crease, out. Had the wicket fell in that crucial juncture of the game, Bangladesh, who were yet to win a Test match by then, would have in all likelihood clinched the match. Perhaps the history of Bangladesh’s Test cricket, which does not have much chapters illuminating with pride, altered.

Even greater consequences might have occured had Courtney Walsh decided to ‘Mankad’ Selim Yousuf in 1987 World Cup. West Indies, who failed to reach the semifinal as they lost that match, could never reach the final in the tournament till date and their cricket went only in one direction, south, since then.

Rafique and Walsh, however, received myriad of plaudits, innumerable lyrical waxes made them the angel of ‘Spirit of Cricket’, a vogue term, most often or not used to eulogise hidden racism.