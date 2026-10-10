Afghanistan fight back through Rahmat, trail Bangladesh by 135 runs
Afghanistan ended the second day of the Test against Bangladesh at 211 for four, trailing by 135 runs in the first innings with six wickets remaining.
Rahmat Shah remained unbeaten on 84, while Ikram Alikhil was not out on 24. The pair put together an unbroken 72-run partnership for the fifth wicket off 194 balls to steady Afghanistan after Bangladesh made inroads into their batting line-up.
Rahmat, who has struck his way to within 16 runs of a century, and Ikram ensured Afghanistan did not lose another wicket before stumps.
Bangladesh had started the day with two wickets remaining and added 29 runs in 8.3 overs before being bowled out for 346. After completing their innings, the Bangladeshi bowlers spent much of the day waiting for breakthroughs.
Their quickest pair of wickets came just five balls apart, but Bangladesh were unable to maintain that momentum towards the end of the day as Rahmat and Ikram dug in.
Abdul Malik also made a valuable contribution, scoring 62 before being dismissed. Ebadot Hossain took two wickets for Bangladesh, while Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed one each.
Bangladesh had earlier posted 346 in their first innings, with Tanzid Hasan scoring 83 and Shadman Islam making 67. Naeem Hasan remained unbeaten on 35.
For Afghanistan, Saleem took four wickets for 82 runs, while Yamin claimed three for 79.
Afghanistan will resume on the third day with Rahmat Shah approaching his century and the side looking to cut the deficit before Bangladesh can take control of the match.
Bangladesh 1st innings: 346 all out in 92.3 overs (Tanzid Hasan 83, Shadman Islam 67, Naeem Hasan 35*; Saleem 4/82, Yamin 3/79).
Afghanistan 1st innings: 211/4 in 79 overs (Rahmat Shah 84*, Abdul Malik 62, Ikram Alikhil 24*; Ebadot Hossain 2/50, Hasan Mahmud 1/36, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 1/36).