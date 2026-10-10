Afghanistan fight back through Rahmat, trail Bangladesh by 135 runs

Afghanistan ended the second day of the Test against Bangladesh at 211 for four, trailing by 135 runs in the first innings with six wickets remaining.

Rahmat Shah remained unbeaten on 84, while Ikram Alikhil was not out on 24. The pair put together an unbroken 72-run partnership for the fifth wicket off 194 balls to steady Afghanistan after Bangladesh made inroads into their batting line-up.

Rahmat, who has struck his way to within 16 runs of a century, and Ikram ensured Afghanistan did not lose another wicket before stumps.

Bangladesh had started the day with two wickets remaining and added 29 runs in 8.3 overs before being bowled out for 346. After completing their innings, the Bangladeshi bowlers spent much of the day waiting for breakthroughs.