England restrict South Africa to 163-6 in Super Eights match

England produced a fine all-round fielding display as the reigning champions restricted South Africa to 163-6 in a Super Eights match at the T20 World Cup in St. Lucia on Friday.

The Proteas were well-placed at 92-1 after losing the toss, with Quinton de Kock having struck Jofra Archer for 21 in the fourth over, including two sixes off successive balls.