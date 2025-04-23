Cricket

1st Test

Muzarabani takes six as Bangladesh set Zimbabwe 174 to win

AFP
Sylhet, Bangladesh
Blessing Muzarabani picks up six wickets in the 2nd innings of Bangladesh on 23 April 2025Shamsul Hoque

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani’s second-best career haul of 6-72 restricted Bangladesh to 255 in their second innings Wednesday, leaving Zimbabwe needing 174 runs to win the first Test at Sylhet.

Bangladesh added 61 runs to their overnight total of 194-4 to be all out for 255 in a weather-delayed first session on day four.

Jaker Ali hit 58 for Bangladesh but captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was out for 60 without adding to his overnight score after Muzarabani had him caught at fine leg off the second ball of the day.

Jaker Ali scores 58 runs in the 2nd innings against visiting Zimbabwe at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Shamsul Hoque

Muzarabani had dismissed both of Bangladesh’s openers and veteran Mushfiqur Rahim on day three.

He cleaned up three more on Wednesday, accounting for Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Jaker to record match figures of 9-122.

The second and final Test of the series is in Chattogram from April 28.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 191 and 255 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 60, Jaker Ali 58; Blessing Muzarabani 6-72)

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto could not add any run with his overnight score of 60 as he was out in the 2nd ball of Day 4
Shamsul Hoque

Zimbabwe 273 (Brian Bennett 57, Sean Williams 59; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-52, Nahid Rana 3-74)

Zimbabwe need 174 to win

Toss: Bangladesh

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Cricket