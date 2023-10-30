Farooqi strikes as Afghanistan dismiss Sri Lanka for 241

Farooqi took wickets throughout the innings, while off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman kept things tight with 2-38 in 10.

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka made 46 but no other batsman managed more than skipper Kusal Mendis’ (39).

Afghanistan, bidding for a third victory over a World Cup winner at this edition having already defeated holders England and 1992 champions Pakistan, saw captain Hashmatullah Shahidi win the toss.

Farooqi was soon into the action when he had Dimuth Karunaratne lbw on review for 15.

Nissanka, fresh from his unbeaten 77 in an eight-wicket rout of England, was in sight of his fifth fifty in six innings this World Cup.