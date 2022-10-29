We are building a good T20 team for future: Sriram

Bangladesh coach Sridharan Sriram said Saturday he believed his team could become “a very good Twenty20 side for the future” despite mixed fortunes so far at the ICC Twenty20 World Cup, with Zimbabwe their next challenge.

The Asian nation headed into the tournament with their only win in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup main draw against the West Indies at the 2007 inaugural edition.

They added another with a nine-run victory against the Netherlands before being brought crashing back to earth by South Africa in a 104-run defeat.

Zimbabwe are next up in Brisbane on Sunday, fresh from their stunning one-run upset over Pakistan.