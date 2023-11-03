Netherlands bat first as Afghanistan recall teen spinner

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and chose to bat first on Friday in a key World Cup clash in Lucknow against Afghanistan, who recalled teenage spinner Noor Ahmad.

Wrist spinner Ahmad, 18, is playing just his second match of the World Cup having shone with 3-49 in the win over Pakistan.

He forms part of a four-pronged spin attack alongside Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.