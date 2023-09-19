BCB will ask Tanzim about his Facebook status

Pacer Tanzim Hasan stole the limelight from the very day of his international debut. He took two vital wickets after scoring an unbeaten 14 off just eight balls to help Bangladesh clinch a win against India in the Asia Cup. The debutant got plaudits for bowling the last over and successfully defending 11 runs. After such a praiseworthy performance the 20-year-old cricketer become centre of discussions on social media.

He, as a matter of fact, became talk of the social media over the last couple of days. But the reason is different. Some of his old Facebook statuses created sa tir not only in the cricketing world but also the whole sphere of social media. The one status that created the most controversy is the one where the young cricketer demeaned the rights of women.

Having observed the social media mayhem, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) contacted with Tanzim. BCB’s cricket operation Jalal Yunus told Prothom Alo, “We do not want to say anything now. We are talking with him. Let us talk first, then we will let you know. He committed a mistake. We want to know the facts from him.”