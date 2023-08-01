Stokes vindicated as 'Bazball' pays off in Ashes thriller

England captain Ben Stokes stuck to his guns despite criticism of his fearless 'Bazball' approach and feels vindicated after his side levelled the Ashes series on a dramatic final day.

Australia were well-placed at 264-3, chasing a mammoth 384 to win, and even had they come away with just a draw, that would have been enough to secure a 2-1 series success.

But instead they suffered a dramatic collapse after a lengthy rain delay on the fifth day at The Oval.

Stuart Broad took the final two wickets as England won by 49 runs to pull level at 2-2.

England started the series against Australia confident their gung-ho approach would work even against the newly crowned world Test champions.