Who else but Shakib

There is exactly two months to go before the ODI World Cup. The 10 participating countries of the World Cup have nearly finished forming their squads. The word ‘nearly’ has to be used because some of the teams are still trying to fill 1 or 2 spots. Bangladesh is also one of them. But in one way, Bangladesh stands out among all of the participating teams. None of the other teams is trying to find the answer to a ‘million dollar question’ like Bangladesh. That question is– Who will be the captain in the World Cup?

Many teams have lost important players right before the World Cup in the past for injuries or for some other reasons. But has any team ever seen a captain who has been leading the team for three years step down from his post just two months before a World Cup? No, they haven’t. In that sense, Tamim Iqbal has actually made a record!