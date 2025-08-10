Nahid Rana only 'elite' in fitness test

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has conducted a fitness test of the cricketers at the athletics turf of the National Stadium today, Sunday.

The fitness test was conducted in two phases with pacers Nahid Rana and Tanzim Hasan Sakib doing well than others.

After some warm-up, the cricketers had to run 1,600 meters without any breaks. Nahid Rana is ahead of Tanzim in terms of completing the entire race.

Nahid took 5 minutes 31 seconds, while Tanzim finished the race in 5 minutes 53 seconds.

There are three benchmarks set for the national team. If someone can finish the race in 5 minutes 40 seconds, then he is considered 'elite'. If he takes 5 minutes 40 seconds to 6 minutes 20 seconds, he is considered 'competent' or 'satisfactory'. If he takes more than this, he is considered 'limited'.