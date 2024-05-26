Shakib first cricketer to bag 700 intl wickets, 14,000 runs
Shakib Al Hasan has achieved an unparalleled feat of scoring 14,000 runs and 700 wickets in international cricket.
He reached the milestone of 700 wickets in the third T20 international against the United States on Saturday, by dismissing opener Andres Gause. Earlier, he amassed over 14,000 runs in total in international cricket.
With this, he has become the lone international cricketer to reach the double.
The Bangladesh all-rounder is now the highest wicket taker in international cricket for Bangladesh, with the second highest being Mashrafe Bin Mortaza with 390 wickets, followed by Mustafizur Rahman with 309.
On the global stage, Shakib is the 17th bowler to achieve 700 wickets, and the seventh among spinners. He is the second left-arm spinner to reach the milestone, only behind New Zealand's Daniel Vettori with 705 wickets.
Thanks to Shakib's current form, it seems a matter of time for him to surpass Vettori and become the highest wicket-taker among left-arm spinners.
The all-rounder has taken the most wickets and runs – 317 wickets and 7570 runs in 241 innings – in One Day Internationals (ODIs) among the three formats.
In Tests, Shakib has 237 wickets in 123 innings, along with 4505 runs. In the T20 format, he claimed 146 wickets, second only to Tim Southee's 157, and has scored 2440 runs.