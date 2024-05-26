Shakib first cricketer to bag 700 intl wickets, 14,000 runs

With this, he has become the lone international cricketer to reach the double.

The Bangladesh all-rounder is now the highest wicket taker in international cricket for Bangladesh, with the second highest being Mashrafe Bin Mortaza with 390 wickets, followed by Mustafizur Rahman with 309.

On the global stage, Shakib is the 17th bowler to achieve 700 wickets, and the seventh among spinners. He is the second left-arm spinner to reach the milestone, only behind New Zealand's Daniel Vettori with 705 wickets.