India bowl first against Pakistan

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against arch-rival Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Powerhouse India have largely dominated Pakistan since the late 1990s but have lost two of their three previous clashes, including by 10 wickets in the group phase at last year’s T20 World Cup.

And while Sharma’s side are ranked world number one, they haven’t lifted the T20 trophy since 2007, failing to reach the semi-finals last year.