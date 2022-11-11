‘Dangerous’ England face Pakistan in final but rain threatens

Skipper Jos Buttler believes an “incredibly dangerous” England will be hard to beat in Sunday’s ICC Twenty20 World Cup final, but Pakistan say they have “all bases covered” -- and then there’s the threat of rain.

After 44 matches spanning nearly a month, the Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the deciding game to determine who joins the West Indies as the only two-time winners since the tournament’s inception in 2007.

Pakistan tasted victory in 2009 when they beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final, while England won it a year later with a seven-wicket win over Australia.