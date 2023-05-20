Afif, Mahmudullah and Co. scramble for slot No.7

With just four months to go before the ICC World Cup 2023, it’s high time for the teams to fix what their playing XI will be and who will be their backup options in the marquee event. In Bangladesh’s case, most positions in the XI already seem fixed.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal will open the innings alongside Liton Das. Najmul Hossain Shanto, the player of the series in the recently-concluded One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland, will come to bat at three.

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, youngster Towhid Hridoy and the veteran Mushfiqur Rahim will form the middle-order.

In the bowling department, the Tigers in most matches will go with a three-pronged pace attack. Taskin Ahmed will lead the charge, followed by Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud. Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam will be in there as backups.