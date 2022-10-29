Frustration as rain, rain just won’t go away

ICC Twenty20 World Cup is in danger of being diminished by bad weather after more rain forced the abandonment of both matches in Melbourne on Friday including an Australia-England blockbuster.

Forecasters warn that more rain -- but also some sun -- is on its way in the coming days in Australian cities hosting what should be the pinnacle of cricket’s shortest format.

The famed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which will stage the final on 13 November, was buffeted by almost non-stop rain on Friday.

First the weather claimed Ireland’s match against Afghanistan without a ball being sent down, meaning the Afghans have had two of their three World Cup matches abandoned because of rain. They lost the other.