India look forward to Pakistan 'challenge'

India said Tuesday it would be "a challenge" to face a "quality" Pakistan team in Colombo after Islamabad U-turned and decided to play the blockbuster T20 World Cup clash.

The Pakistan government late Monday ended a week-long stand-off by rescinding its order for the cricket team to boycott the February 15 match.

"It's great that the game is back on, we kind of never changed the preparation," said India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate.

India will face a second Group A match against Namibia on Thursday in New Delhi before flying to Sri Lanka.

It means a quick turnaround for Sunday's match, the biggest and most lucrative clash in world cricket.

"It's going to be a challenge going to Colombo where Pakistan have been for the last two weeks," added Ten Doeschate.

"We are delighted to have another chance to play against a quality side in the first phase of the tournament.