Hasan puts Bangladesh in charge as Australia struggle to 183-8

But the three quicks bowled with impressive control to keep the pressure on the Australian batters.

Hasan, who troubled openers Travis Head and Jake Weatherald in his opening spell, made the initial breakthrough in the 12th over with the score on 45.

Weatherald, on 23, had a huge swipe at a ball outside off stump and only managed a thick edge to wicketkeeper Litton Das.

Hasan struck again soon after, Head chopping on for 22 to leave Australia 52-2.

Bangladesh then saw a huge opportunity go begging when Smith, on two, edged Ebadot to third slip where Tanzid Hasan spilled the chance.