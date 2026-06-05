Cricket

Lord's Test

England lead by 27 after Robinson's five-wicket haul

Reuters
London
England's Ollie Robinson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Matt Henry on the opening day of the first cricket test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London on 4 June 2026.Reuters

England established a 27-run first-innings lead after New Zealand were bowled out for 113 in the first session of day two of the opening test at Lord's on Friday.

  • New Zealand resumed on 61-6 after Ollie Robinson marked his return to England’s test side with a four-wicket haul on day one.

  • Glenn Phillips was bowled for 34 by Josh Tongue in the second over of the day.

  • Tongue (3-40) bowled Nathan Smith (15) in his next over.

  • Matt Henry came out to bat despite suffering back spasms on day one and was bowled for a duck by Robinson, who finished with a five-wicket haul (5-39) to earn a place on the Lord's honours board.

  • Kyle Jamieson, who also took five wickets in the first innings, was unbeaten on 38 off 29 in an entertaining knock that featured three sixes.

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