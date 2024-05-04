Bangladesh eying 2nd straight win against Zimbabwe
Bangladesh will be keen to make it 2-0 when they take on Zimbabwe in the second T20 of the five-match series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram tomorrow (Sunday).
The match starts at 6 PM and will be aired live on Gazi TV and T-sports channels.
The hosts grabbed a dominating eight-wicket victory in the first game by showing a superlative performance in all three departments with their bowling attack continuing the purple patch.
The pace spearhead Shoriful Islam though went wicket-less after conceding 37 runs in four overs, it mattered little because of Taskin Ahmed and Mohammad Saifuddin who both took three wickets in an economical bowling show.
Spinners Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain also bowled brilliantly to complement the pacers as Bangladesh bowled Zimbabwe out for paltry 124 in 20 overs. Thereafter they raced to the victory in just 15.2 overs, reaching 126- 2 with opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim hammering an unbeaten 47 ball-67 on his debut T20 game.
Amid the clinical performance what still was a spot of bother of their lack
of ability to clean the tailenders wicket quickly.
Zimbabwe were slumped to 41-7 after losing six wickets for five runs but
Clive Mandane and Wellington Masakadza stitched a national record of 75-run for the eighth wicket to propel the side past 100.
Until they came up with powerful resistance, Bangladesh looked to bundle Zimbabwe out for their lowest total which was 80. However, eighth wicket pair of a team like Zimbabwe, which failed to qualify the T20 World Cup, making 75 runs is a worrying sign for Bangladesh.
Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was happy to win the game for the time being and want the players to perform at same vein in the coming matches too.
"I think the last couple of days we trained really hard. The way Tanzid
batted really helped our team and I hope he will continue his form," Shanto said.
"Hridoy also batted really well and showed his character on this wicket. Specially I'm very happy for Tanzid because he finished the innings."
This was Bangladesh's 14th victory against Zimbabwe in 21 matches in this
format. They lost just seven matches to the East African nation.
Zimbabwe Captain Sikandar Raza however urged his senior players to come up with resolve as he wants to level the series by winning the tomorrow's game.
"I think it is a responsibility for everyone as much as the senior guys would
take the blame put our hands up that we got it wrong. The beauty of this team is when we get it right we get it right and everybody do their part but
unfortunately there was a lot of guys missing," Raza said.
"Majority of the senior guys on whom the batting relies on unfortunately
could not come to the party. But, we take those harsh lessons and it's just
one game. We are not really proud of the fact that we don't start our tours
well but we will try and make things right then come back better."
Bangladesh:
Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin.
Zimbabwe:
Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Biran Bennett, Ryan Burl,
Johnathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava and Sean Williams.