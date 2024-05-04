Bangladesh eying 2nd straight win against Zimbabwe

Amid the clinical performance what still was a spot of bother of their lack

of ability to clean the tailenders wicket quickly.

Zimbabwe were slumped to 41-7 after losing six wickets for five runs but

Clive Mandane and Wellington Masakadza stitched a national record of 75-run for the eighth wicket to propel the side past 100.

Until they came up with powerful resistance, Bangladesh looked to bundle Zimbabwe out for their lowest total which was 80. However, eighth wicket pair of a team like Zimbabwe, which failed to qualify the T20 World Cup, making 75 runs is a worrying sign for Bangladesh.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was happy to win the game for the time being and want the players to perform at same vein in the coming matches too.

"I think the last couple of days we trained really hard. The way Tanzid

batted really helped our team and I hope he will continue his form," Shanto said.

"Hridoy also batted really well and showed his character on this wicket. Specially I'm very happy for Tanzid because he finished the innings."

This was Bangladesh's 14th victory against Zimbabwe in 21 matches in this

format. They lost just seven matches to the East African nation.

Zimbabwe Captain Sikandar Raza however urged his senior players to come up with resolve as he wants to level the series by winning the tomorrow's game.

"I think it is a responsibility for everyone as much as the senior guys would

take the blame put our hands up that we got it wrong. The beauty of this team is when we get it right we get it right and everybody do their part but

unfortunately there was a lot of guys missing," Raza said.

"Majority of the senior guys on whom the batting relies on unfortunately

could not come to the party. But, we take those harsh lessons and it's just

one game. We are not really proud of the fact that we don't start our tours

well but we will try and make things right then come back better."