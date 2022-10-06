Bangladesh thrash Malaysia

Bangladesh got back to winning ways as they beat Malaysia by 88 runs during their Women’s Asia Cup clash at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Debutant Fariha Islam became the second Bangladeshi women to pick up a hat-trick. The left-arm pacer gave Bangladesh the breakthrough by picking up Malaysian skipper Winifred Duraisingam in the first ball of the sixth over when the score was 13.

Malaysia’s chase of 129 was in jeopardy as Fariha got rid of two more batters in her next two deliveries amid the euphoria of her teammates and spectators.