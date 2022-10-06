Cricket

Bangladesh thrash Malaysia

Muhammad Jubair
Sylhet
Bangladesh got back to winning ways as they beat Malaysia by 88 runs during their Women’s Asia Cup clash at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Debutant Fariha Islam became the second Bangladeshi women to pick up a hat-trick. The left-arm pacer gave Bangladesh the breakthrough by picking up Malaysian skipper Winifred Duraisingam in the first ball of the sixth over when the score was 13.

Malaysia’s chase of 129 was in jeopardy as Fariha got rid of two more batters in her next two deliveries amid the euphoria of her teammates and spectators.

Malaysia could not recover from the jolt and were bundled out for 41 in 18.5 overs. None of their batters could reach the double figure. Fariha, the pick of the Bangladeshi bowlers, returned with the figure of 3-12.

In 2018, leg-spinner Fahima Khatun became the first Bangladeshi woman to complete a hat-trick in T20I as she achieved the feat against United Arab Emirates. Another leg-spinner Rumana Khatun achieved the only hat-trick in ODI for Bangladesh women back in 2016.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh, who won the toss, lost the wicket of opener Shamima Sultana in the very first delivery. One-down Fargana got out for 10 but skipper Nigar Sultana, who scored 53 off just 34 balls, and opener Murshida Khatun (56 off 54) added 87 runs off 63 balls to take the score past the 120-run mark.

Nigar was adjudged player of the match.

