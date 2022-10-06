Bangladesh thrash Malaysia

Malaysia could not recover from the jolt and were bundled out for 41 in 18.5 overs. None of their batters could reach the double figure. Fariha, the pick of the Bangladeshi bowlers, returned with the figure of 3-12.
In 2018, leg-spinner Fahima Khatun became the first Bangladeshi woman to complete a hat-trick in T20I as she achieved the feat against United Arab Emirates. Another leg-spinner Rumana Khatun achieved the only hat-trick in ODI for Bangladesh women back in 2016.
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh, who won the toss, lost the wicket of opener Shamima Sultana in the very first delivery. One-down Fargana got out for 10 but skipper Nigar Sultana, who scored 53 off just 34 balls, and opener Murshida Khatun (56 off 54) added 87 runs off 63 balls to take the score past the 120-run mark.
Nigar was adjudged player of the match.