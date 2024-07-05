Bangladesh to visit Pakistan in August to play two Tests

Pakistan on Friday announced Test matches against Bangladesh, England and the West Indies -- as well as a one-day tri-series -- in a jam-packed schedule lasting until February next year.

Bangladesh will first visit Pakistan in August for two Tests, followed by three Tests against England in October and then two against the West Indies in January.

Following that, Pakistan will host a tri-series one-day in February in the build up to the eight-nation Champions Trophy tournament they will also host later in February and March.