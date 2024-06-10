T20 WC
Bangladesh vs South Africa: Hathurusingha sees equal opportunity for Tigers due to pitch
Bangladesh cricket team head coach Chandika Hathurusingha was hopeful about his side’s first ever win against South Africa in the shortest format of the game as the two teams are set to lock horns in the T20 World Cup in New York Monday night (Bangladesh time).
In the press conference before today's match, Hathurusingha said he sees equal opportunity for Bangladesh against protease due to the drop-in pitch conditions of Nassau County International Stadium offers.
“The pitch has been difficult for batting. That's what we're seeing most of the games, like every game that we played here. It was not that easy for batters when we also played here. So, that brings both teams equally into the game. We know South Africa has a decent bowling attack as well, but we're still confident that we can give a good fight for South Africa on that surface,” Hathurusingha told the press conference yesterday, Sunday.
Although the form of the batters is a concern for Bangladesh, the coach wants to bank on them and praised their efforts. He said the team had discussions on their own game, strength and the opponent.
The win against Sri Lanka has surely boosted the morale of the team, Hathurusingha said, adding, “Lately, we've been inconsistent. Confidence plays a big part in T20 cricket. Some of the batters are short of runs. Not that they have any technical problem or anything because they train well. They're looking good in training, but it's lack of confidence and lack of runs.”
South Africa dominated Bangladesh in T20Is and have an 8-0 head to head record and won three encounters in T20 World Cups. But the Tiger coach wants to turn the tables this time.
"I think they need to calm down and think about their strength. When you are confident, you play to your strength. That's the message for any batter: remember your actions when you are doing well," he added.
The Bangladesh coach also said it’s vital that opener Litton Das, who played an innings of 36, albeit a bit slow in terms of strike rate, in the first match, is back to form.
“The good thing is Litton spent time in the middle and scored runs. He played according to the conditions.. And of course, we are expecting more from them in the next few games.”
Hathurusingha showered praise on the bowling unit and said the bowlers executed brilliantly in the field against Sri Lanka to restrict them to only 124 for 9.
“The way the bowling unit has taken the ownership of their execution, as well as their plans with the captain, was very impressive,” he said.
We want to do something we haven't done before, just getting into the second round. And it's another big opportunity for us, tomorrow's game, to fulfil that dream that we came here forChandika Hathurusingha
The Bangladesh coach expressed his satisfaction about leg spinner Rishad Hossain, who changed the course of the game against Sri Lanka removing Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga in the consecutive deliveries and was adjudged the player of the match for returning a bowling figure of 4-0-22-3.
“I think that's the most pleasing thing that came out of the last game, because we’ve backed him for a year now. We knew that he was going to win games for us. And winning that game, an important game for us, in that manner, was very satisfying.”
I think we understand now the value of the leg spin, and especially as a group, we support him inside our camp… And he's growing in confidence.”
Mustafizur Rahman, who returned a figure of three for 17 against Sri Lanka, was also praised by the coach.
“I think he's bowling really well. He's so confident about his plans. If you notice that lately, he's bowling with different angles for setting his own field.
The coach also added that Bangladesh want to go to the second round and today’s game is a big chance to realise this dream.
South Africa dominated Bangladesh in T20Is and have an 8-0 head to head record and won three encounters in T20 World Cups. But the Tiger's coach wants to turn the tables this time.
“For us, it's another important game. We want to do something we haven't done before, just getting into the second round. And it's another big opportunity for us, tomorrow's game, to fulfil that dream that we came here for,” the coach added.