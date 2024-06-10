Bangladesh vs South Africa: Hathurusingha sees equal opportunity for Tigers due to pitch

Bangladesh cricket team head coach Chandika Hathurusingha was hopeful about his side’s first ever win against South Africa in the shortest format of the game as the two teams are set to lock horns in the T20 World Cup in New York Monday night (Bangladesh time).

In the press conference before today's match, Hathurusingha said he sees equal opportunity for Bangladesh against protease due to the drop-in pitch conditions of Nassau County International Stadium offers.

“The pitch has been difficult for batting. That's what we're seeing most of the games, like every game that we played here. It was not that easy for batters when we also played here. So, that brings both teams equally into the game. We know South Africa has a decent bowling attack as well, but we're still confident that we can give a good fight for South Africa on that surface,” Hathurusingha told the press conference yesterday, Sunday.