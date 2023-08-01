Stokes hits back at Australia drinks snub claim

England captain Ben Stokes has insisted his team did not snub Australia after reports they refused to have post-series drinks with their Ashes rivals.

England beat Australia by 49 runs to win the fifth Test of the series at The Oval on Monday.

Stokes’s side, who came from 2-0 down to draw the series 2-2, traditionally join the opposing team in the dressing rooms to socialise at the end of a Test campaign.

But reports in the Australian media suggested the tourists were left disappointed as they waited to be invited into the England dressing room before departing around an hour later.