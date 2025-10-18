From Aftab Ahmed to Rishad: The story of Bangladesh’s ODI fifers

It took Bangladesh more than 18 years to produce their first five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. The team played their maiden ODI against Pakistan in the 1986 Asia Cup, but until 2004, no Bangladeshi bowler had managed a fifer.

Surprisingly, the historic feat didn’t come from a specialist bowler but from part-time medium-pacer Aftab Ahmed, better known for his hard-hitting batting at the top of the order.