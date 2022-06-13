Zadran stars as Afghanistan win T20I series in Zimbabwe

Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi steered Afghanistan to a 21-run win over Zimbabwe on Sunday to claim a winning 2-0 lead in their Twenty20 international series in Harare.

The tourists won the toss and made 170-5 off 20 overs on a batting-friendly track while Zimbabwe scored 149-7 in reply.

A third and final T20 match is set for Tuesday with Afghanistan chasing a white-ball tour sweep after winning the one-day international series 3-0.

"The Zimbabweans batted very well, especially (Sikandar) Raza and (Innocent) Kaia. When Rashid Khan took Raza's wicket, that was the most important one for us as it changed the game," captain Nabi told AFP.

"(Bowler Najit Masood) has been brilliant for the last few years -- he is also playing very well in the domestic league and T20 league. He deserves to be in the national team."