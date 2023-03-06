Shakib, Ebadot strike as England lose three wickets in eight balls

But the partnership ended in the final ball of the ninth over, when Salt, who made 35 off 25 balls, hit an innocuous looking ball from Shakib straight to Mahmudullah at cover.
In the next over, Ebadot, who replaced Taskin Ahmed in the XI, dismissed Dawid Malan for a duck with Mahmudullah taking another simple catch inside the 30-yard circle.
Shakib then rattled Roy’s stumps with a straight delivery which kept a bit low, to reduce England to 55-3.
Earlier, despite half-centuries from Shakib Al Hasan (75 off 71 balls), Mushfiqur Rahim (70 off 93 balls) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (53 off 71 balls) Bangladesh got bundled out for a below par 246.
Bangladesh have already lost the three-match series with defeats in the first two ODIs in Dhaka and are playing to avoid their first clean sweep defeat in a home ODI series since 2014.