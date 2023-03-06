Cricket

3rd ODI

Shakib, Ebadot strike as England lose three wickets in eight balls

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Shakib Al Hasan celebrates a wicket with teammatesShamsul Hoque

Shakib Al Hasan struck twice and Ebadot Hossain picked up a wicket in quick succession to reduce England to 56-3 in after 11 overs and keep Bangladesh in the contest in the third One-Day International (ODI) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

England openers Jason Roy and Phil Salt were cruising along chasing 247 till 8.5 overs, putting up 54 runs for the opening wicket.

But the partnership ended in the final ball of the ninth over, when Salt, who made 35 off 25 balls, hit an innocuous looking ball from Shakib straight to Mahmudullah at cover.

In the next over, Ebadot, who replaced Taskin Ahmed in the XI, dismissed Dawid Malan for a duck with Mahmudullah taking another simple catch inside the 30-yard circle.

Shakib then rattled Roy’s stumps with a straight delivery which kept a bit low, to reduce England to 55-3.

Earlier, despite half-centuries from Shakib Al Hasan (75 off 71 balls), Mushfiqur Rahim (70 off 93 balls) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (53 off 71 balls) Bangladesh got bundled out for a below par 246.

Bangladesh have already lost the three-match series with defeats in the first two ODIs in Dhaka and are playing to avoid their first clean sweep defeat in a home ODI series since 2014.

