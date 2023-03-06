Shakib, Ebadot strike as England lose three wickets in eight balls

Shakib Al Hasan struck twice and Ebadot Hossain picked up a wicket in quick succession to reduce England to 56-3 in after 11 overs and keep Bangladesh in the contest in the third One-Day International (ODI) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

England openers Jason Roy and Phil Salt were cruising along chasing 247 till 8.5 overs, putting up 54 runs for the opening wicket.