Bangladesh-South Africa warm up game abandoned

Bangladesh, earlier, lost their first warm-up game by 62 runs against Afghanistan on Monday.
Pacer Hasan Mahmud and skipper Shakib Al Hasan took a couple of wickets each to keep Afghanistan to 160-7.
But the batters put forth an insipid performance as Bangladesh finished on 98-9 at the end of their 20 overs.
The Tigers will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on 24 October against the runners-up of Group A from the group-stage. That match will take place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.
That will also be Bangladesh’s first ever T20I in Australia.