Bangladesh-South Africa warm up game abandoned

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Incessant rain at the Allan Border Stadium in Brisbane forced the umpires to call off the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match between Bangladesh and South Africa on 19 October, 2022
Bangladesh’s second and final warm-up game before the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 has been abandoned without a ball being bowled due to bad weather in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The Tigers were scheduled to face South Africa at the Allan Border Stadium in Brisbane in what was both team’s last warm-up match before the T20 World Cup.

But due to incessant rain in Brisbane, the match has been called off.

Bangladesh, earlier, lost their first warm-up game by 62 runs against Afghanistan on Monday.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud and skipper Shakib Al Hasan took a couple of wickets each to keep Afghanistan to 160-7.

But the batters put forth an insipid performance as Bangladesh finished on 98-9 at the end of their 20 overs.

The Tigers will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on 24 October against the runners-up of Group A from the group-stage. That match will take place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

That will also be Bangladesh’s first ever T20I in Australia.

