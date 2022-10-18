‘Far-sighted’ BCB shields Tigers from group-stage trial

Faltering Tigers in the Super 12
The Tigers are one of the eight teams that have directly qualified for the Super-12 stage of this year’s T20 World Cup while eight other teams are currently fighting it out in the group-stage for the remaining four slots.
Bangladesh are currently ranked ninth in T20Is, having won just four out of their 16 T20Is in 2022.They have suffered defeats against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in recent months, both of whom are currently vying for a spot in the Super 12.
Sri Lanka, a former T20 World Cup champion, couldn’t secure direct qualification to the Super 12 stage. Not only them, West Indies, the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice, are also not a shoo-in for the Super 12.
But Bangladesh, who are evidently not at the same level as the other directly qualified teams and are currently one of the weaker T20I teams going around in top-level cricket, are set to begin their campaign from the Super 12 stage on 24 October.
The ranking boon
The reason behind Bangladesh’s perplexing good fortune is quite simple.
The ICC had set 15 November, 2021, as the cut-off point to select the direct qualified teams for this year’s T20 World Cup. Meaning, the teams that ranked in the top eight in T20Is by that date, would earn direct qualification to the Super 12. Bangladesh was one of those eight teams.
The Tigers had endured a disastrous T20 World Cup campaign just a couple of weeks before the deadline where they didn’t win any games in the Super 12 after losing to Scotland in the group-stage.
Still, the Tigers remained in the top eight in the rankings, thanks to their series wins at home over second string Australia and New Zealand on doctored pitches.
The ‘far-sighted’ BCB
In August and September of last year, Bangladesh hosted Australia and New Zealand at home for two bilateral T20I series.
The BCB could’ve staged the matches on decent batting pitches to give their players a good practice ahead of the T20 World Cup.
But the board had other plans. The BCB produced rank-turner pitches, where scoring 120 in a T20 innings was a daunting task.
The intention was evident. The board was more interested in completing maiden series wins over Australia and New Zealand. They hoped to hide the team’s glaring problems in T20Is with questionable victories and boost Bangladesh’s position in the rankings in the process.
The ploy worked as Bangladesh won both series, 4-1 against Australia and 3-2 against the Kiwis. But they paid the price of those wins in the T20 World Cup, crashing out of the Super 12 without a single victory.
However, the wins against Australia and New Zealand were enough to earn the Tigers their first direct qualification to the Super 12.
Repeat of 2021 on the cards
The group-stage of the T20 World Cup has already witnessed two upsets, with Sri Lanka slumping to a 55-run defeat against Namibia and the West Indies losing to Scotland by 42 runs.
Bangladesh may have averted facing such stiff competition in the group-stage, but they can’t hide their blushes for too much longer.
Bangladesh have been slotted in Group 2 alongside India, Pakistan and South Africa. These four teams will be joined by the Group B champion and the Group A runners-up from the group-stage.
The team’s morale and form leading up to the tournament wasn’t great. After losing to Afghanistan by 62 runs in their first official warm-up game, their confidence has taken another hit.
The series wins over Australia and New Zealand saved Bangladesh from a grueling group-stage test. But sadly, the BCB wasn’t far-sighted enough to prepare the team for the inevitable test against top teams in Australia and now, the cricketers and the supporters are bracing themselves for what’s to come.