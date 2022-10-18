‘Far-sighted’ BCB shields Tigers from group-stage trial

Many adjectives, both positive and negative, can be and have been used to describe the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). ‘Far-sighted’ is rarely one of them.

The BCB is known and loathed for its short-sighted decisions, for acting on a whim and always going for the quick fix.

But arguably one far-sighted decision from the BCB, whether intentional or accidental, has shielded Bangladesh from a grueling test in the group-stage of the ongoing ICC Twenty20 World Cup and saved them from more possible ignominies against associate nations.