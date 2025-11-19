Mushfiqur stands one run away from a century in his 100th Test
Bangladesh cricket star Mushfiqur Rahim is poised to enter the record books. He closed the opening day of the Mirpur Test against Ireland unbeaten on 99, needing just one more run to become only the 11th man in history to score a century in his 100th Test.
Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat in Mushfiqur's landmark match, where he became the first Bangladeshi to reach the 100-Test milestone.
The hosts made a steady start as openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shadman Islam put on 52 for the first wicket. Both settled in, but neither managed to convert their starts.
Ireland made their early breakthroughs through Andy McBrine, who removed Shadman for 35 before accounting for Mahmudul on 34.
Before Bangladesh crossed 100, Ireland also claimed the wicket of captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.
The innings then stabilised through a 107-run fourth-wicket stand between Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur. Mominul looked composed but eventually departed for 63, again to McBrine.
Mushfiqur and Litton Das then tightened Bangladesh's grip with an unbroken 90-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
At stumps, Bangladesh stood at 292 for 4, with Mushfiqur on the brink of a historic century at 99 not out and Litton unbeaten on 47.