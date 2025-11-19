Mushfiqur stands one run away from a century in his 100th Test

Bangladesh cricket star Mushfiqur Rahim is poised to enter the record books. He closed the opening day of the Mirpur Test against Ireland unbeaten on 99, needing just one more run to become only the 11th man in history to score a century in his 100th Test.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat in Mushfiqur's landmark match, where he became the first Bangladeshi to reach the 100-Test milestone.

The hosts made a steady start as openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shadman Islam put on 52 for the first wicket. Both settled in, but neither managed to convert their starts.