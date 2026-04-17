Bangladesh restrict New Zealand to 247-8

Henry Nicholls hit a fine 68 before disciplined Bangladesh bowlers restricted New Zealand to 247-8 in the opening one-day international in Dhaka on Friday.

New Zealand, who won the toss and chose to bat in what is the first of a three-match ODI series, were tested early by left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam, drafted in at the last minute to replace Mustafizur Rahman due to knee discomfort.